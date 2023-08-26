Create New Account
Why country musician Granger Smith is LEAVING the music industry for ministry
Glenn Beck


August 25, 2023


In June, 2019, country musician Granger Smith's life changed forever when his 3-year-old son River passed away. Since then, he has been on a spiritual journey that took him to rock bottom and back again, which he documents in his new bestselling book, "Like a River." Now, he joins Glenn a day before his final tour concert to explain why he is giving up touring for ministry. Plus, he shares the Bible verse that started him down this path.


