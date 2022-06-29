Russian Artillery Methodically & Competently Destroys the Column with the Command Staff of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 062822

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Russian artillery methodically and competently destroys the column with the command staff of the 10th mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The commanders of the Ukrainian militants fled from Lysichansk, leaving their personnel, but the reconnaissance of the Brave group found them near Seversk, where our artillerymen mixed them with the ground with the help of corrected ammunition.