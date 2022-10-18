【 G -Times NEWS】Mounties Lied about Protesters Carrying Weapons

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53505412
Summary：According to a Western Standard report on October 13th, in order to cooperate with the Trudeau government to activate the 'Emergencies Act', the RCMP once reported to the Public Safety Canada on February 14th this year, falsely claiming that the then outside Parliament Building 'Freedom Convoy' protesters carry weapons