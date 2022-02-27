“The Ukrainian Rescue Operation of the NFSC Must Be Coordinated by the Himalaya Farm Alliance”

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2/26/2022 Miles Guo’s Urgent Livestream: The Ukrainian rescue operation of the NFSC must be carried out under the coordination of the Himalaya Farm Alliance, and no one is allowed to initiate private donations without permission. Brother Caogen is responsible for the normal operation of the G series