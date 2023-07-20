Marching to Zion - Documentary by Paul Wittenberger and Pastor Steven Anderson (2015)

Who are the chosen people? Who are the elect? This message of this documentary is not what majority of the churches advocate, but it fits the Bible. Shall we believe the Bible or the big name preachers?

Is the nation of Israel a physical gene pool that only a small group of privilaged people belong to? Or is it as the Bible defines a spiritual group of people of all ethnicities?

"Not as though the word of God hath taken none effect. For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children: but, In Isaac shall thy seed be called. That is, They which are the children of the flesh, these are NOT the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed." (Romans 9:6-8 KJV)re the chosen people? Who are the elect? This message of this documentary is not what majority of the churches advocate, but it fits the Bible. Shall we believe the Bible or the big name preachers?

Is the nation of Israel a physical gene pool that only a small group of privilaged people belong to? Or is it as the Bible defines a spiritual group of people of all ethnicities?

"Not as though the word of God hath taken none effect. For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children: but, In Isaac shall thy seed be called. That is, They which are the children of the flesh, these are NOT the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed." (Romans 9:6-8 KJV)





Faithful Word Baptist Church, Tempe, Arizona http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html

Paul Wittenberger's Web site https://framingtheworld.com/