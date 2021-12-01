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All Confirmed Cases of Omicron in EU are Asymptomatic or Have Mild Symptoms as Restrictions Ramp Up
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10 views • December 01, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the out-of-control medical tyranny takeover.
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Paul Watson
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Paul Watson
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