The composition documents the precise physical anomalies of architectural wave-trapping, chemical density boundaries, and endogenous neuro-electrical surges recorded during the human transition into metabolic shutdown.





Acoustic and Geological Data Coordinates

The track functions as an objective structural mapping of three distinct geolocated and peer-reviewed physical phenomena across a historical timeline of twelve thousand years:

1. The Yucatán Halocline Gradient: The text maps the exact chemical stratification found at a depth of 30 meters within the limestone cenote networks of the Yucatán peninsula, where a dense, toxic cloud of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) suspends between upper fresh water and lower marine salt water to form a physical density threshold.

2. The Chavín de Huántar Waveguide Network: The lyrics incorporate the primary archaeoacoustic data collected by Stanford University’s CCRMA project within the Lanzón Gallery in Peru. The internal limestone architecture is engineered as an acoustic waveguide that reinforces a specific narrow frequency band between 272 Hz and 340 Hz when marine-shell pututus are sounded, inducing direct neurological entrainment.

3. The Göbekli Tepe Ground-Wave Transducer: The structural model integrates geophysical testing logs from Enclosure D at Göbekli Tepe. Striking the central megalithic Pillar 18 produces a localized subsoil vibration spike between 20 Hz and 22 Hz, alongside an overall chamber resonance peak holding at 69 Hz, directly interacting with regional geomagnetic field anomalies affecting temporal lobe processing.





Neurological Threshold Mapping

The final segment of the track transitions from external stone architecture to internal neural engineering, utilizing the laboratory data published by Dr. Jimo Borjigin regarding the neurodynamics of cardiac arrest. The text explicitly documents the 20-to-30-second asphyxial interregnum immediately following the loss of oxygenated blood flow. During this phase, the brain executes a hyper-synchronized, global paroxysmal surge of low-gamma power locked precisely between 25 Hz and 55 Hz across the frontal and somatosensory cortices.



























