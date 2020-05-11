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Dr. Raoult - Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin - latest update of his treatment of 2600 patients
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73 views • May 11, 2020
Prof. Raoult MD, Ph.D. discusses the latest results of his treatment with Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin of over 2600 patients with Covid-19. He also discusses his views on the use of drug Remdesivir.
Many success stories from various Trials, Doctors, and Patients https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCD9L...
39 Texas nursing home residents successfully treated with hydroxychloroquine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv1DO...
Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, says "Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," Cardillo said in an interview Sunday with KABC-TV. "So, clinically I am seeing a resolution." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OKZb...
New York doctor Vladimir Zelenko reported that he has successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients using a combination of the drugs hydroxychloroquine and zinc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR3YL...
Denver Doctor says Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin are working on his patients with COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xppr3...
A Democrat state representative from Detroit, Michigan, who has been battling the coronavirus for weeks, is crediting hydroxychloroquine for saving her life, the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday. https://t.co/JtAD1Hw2vs
Patients across nation recovering from coronavirus thanks to hydroxychloroquine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXxIn...
"Hydroxychloroquine saved their lives," says Daughter of an elderly couple with COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hihVL...
Actor Daniel Dae Kim Credits 'Drug Cocktail' Of Hydroxychloroquine And Z-Pak For His Recovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q24p
Many success stories from various Trials, Doctors, and Patients https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCD9L...
39 Texas nursing home residents successfully treated with hydroxychloroquine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv1DO...
Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, says "Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," Cardillo said in an interview Sunday with KABC-TV. "So, clinically I am seeing a resolution." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OKZb...
New York doctor Vladimir Zelenko reported that he has successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients using a combination of the drugs hydroxychloroquine and zinc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR3YL...
Denver Doctor says Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin are working on his patients with COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xppr3...
A Democrat state representative from Detroit, Michigan, who has been battling the coronavirus for weeks, is crediting hydroxychloroquine for saving her life, the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday. https://t.co/JtAD1Hw2vs
Patients across nation recovering from coronavirus thanks to hydroxychloroquine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXxIn...
"Hydroxychloroquine saved their lives," says Daughter of an elderly couple with COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hihVL...
Actor Daniel Dae Kim Credits 'Drug Cocktail' Of Hydroxychloroquine And Z-Pak For His Recovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q24p
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