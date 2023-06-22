The big “jackpot winners” of the Covid pandemic | www.kla.tv/26350

While many don’t know how to get through the month financially, a few are rubbing their hands mightily! This is roughly how the inequality of circumstances after the Corona crisis could be described in a nutshell. One does not forget however: whoever unscrupulously chases after profit-lust and that at the expense of others, must count on being called sometime to account! The time is overripe for a crisis profit ban for the protection of the majority of the people!



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26350





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Ivo Sasek: Crisis profit ban

26.02.2022

https://www.kla.tv/Krisenprofit/21744

Thomas Röper: Pandemic profiteers control the WHO

09.07.2022

https://www.kla.tv/23613