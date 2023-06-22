The big “jackpot winners” of the Covid pandemic | www.kla.tv/26350

While many don’t know how to get through the month
financially, a few are rubbing their hands mightily! This is roughly how the
inequality of circumstances after the Corona crisis could be described in a
nutshell. One does not forget however: whoever unscrupulously chases after
profit-lust and that at the expense of others, must count on being called
sometime to account! The time is overripe for a crisis profit ban for the
protection of the majority of the people!
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26350
▬▬▬▬ About this channel
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Ivo Sasek: Crisis profit ban
26.02.2022
https://www.kla.tv/Krisenprofit/21744
Thomas Röper: Pandemic profiteers control the WHO
09.07.2022
https://www.kla.tv/23613
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.