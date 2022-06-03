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Gray State - The Movie THEY did NOT want made
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792 views • June 03, 2022
Gray State - The Movie THEY did NOT want made
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sKPDIc
⁣Gray State, the movie that had to be stopped as it was far too close to truth

FEMA Concentration Camps
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/watch/complete-list-of-800-fema-concentration-camps-2021-the-road-to-hell_aNljKCsx7k6z5zT.html/list/t1Y9qc4kxkqhpho

FEMA Camp Terror Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide
https://www.dropbox.com/s/jloepl40sqkjilb/fema-copertacuprins2%20%281%29%20-%20Copy.pdf?dl=0


⁣GRAY STATE: THE RISE (2015) - ROUGH CUT - DAVID CROWLEY'S UNRELEASED DOCUMENTARY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qanjcH6qierT/

⁣⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderGray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existenceNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existenceNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

⁣This is NOT the movie GRAY STATE that David Crowley was making at the time he and his family were murdered. This is a documentary made after his death using David's 22 GBs of digital research materials.
FIRST THEY CAME for the Anarchists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't an Anarchist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Sovereign Citizens,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Sovereign.
THEN THEY CAME for the Militias,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't Militia.
THEN THEY CAME for the Constitutionalists,
and I d
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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