Lies and Superstition

Antivax, chemtrails, flat earth, illuminati, new world order, fluoride in water, 911 was an inside job, COVID 19 for population control, etc should all be questioned. Lies and superstitions are distractions from the truth.





The truth is that there are only 2 religions (or masters) in the world and they are God OR Money (and everything money can buy). To find the truth look at ones motives (including our own!).





For more information watch this video called "Jesus and The Scientific Method": https://bit.ly/3uNLWhC





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