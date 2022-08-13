Miles Guo: The financial market is in commotion!

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8/11/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The financial market is in commotion! Those who own a large number of depositary receipts of the Chinese Concept Stocks, what should they do? What to do if the Hong Kong dollar decouples from the US dollar? Those who live on the consuming and exploiting of Chinese slaves, what should they do?