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Google Memo: Aftermath | Jordan Peterson and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • October 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3789/google-memo-aftermath-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3789-google-memo-aftermath-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux

What can be learned from Google's firing of James Damore and the hostile response to the discussion of Google’s current diversity initiatives? Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the intense backlash to James Damore's Google diversity memo, the reaction to their respective interviews, biological differences between different human beings, Marxists using outcome inequality to push for totalitarianism and the problem when people stop communicating.

Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”

Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JordanPetersonVideos
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy