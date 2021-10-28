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Google Memo: Aftermath | Jordan Peterson and Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • October 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3789/google-memo-aftermath-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3789-google-memo-aftermath-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
What can be learned from Google's firing of James Damore and the hostile response to the discussion of Google’s current diversity initiatives? Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the intense backlash to James Damore's Google diversity memo, the reaction to their respective interviews, biological differences between different human beings, Marxists using outcome inequality to push for totalitarianism and the problem when people stop communicating.
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JordanPetersonVideos
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3789-google-memo-aftermath-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
What can be learned from Google's firing of James Damore and the hostile response to the discussion of Google’s current diversity initiatives? Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the intense backlash to James Damore's Google diversity memo, the reaction to their respective interviews, biological differences between different human beings, Marxists using outcome inequality to push for totalitarianism and the problem when people stop communicating.
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JordanPetersonVideos
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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