Which One Are You?

When it comes to failing to walk with Christ rather than with sinners, are you the unrepentant one, the Judas, or the repentant one, the Peter? Repenting means you confess your sin and turn away from it to walk with Christ. It does not mean you seek to defend yourself, and it most certainly does not mean that you ignore confrontations, or pretend that the one confronting you is crazy. It means you admit to the offense and flee from it.



