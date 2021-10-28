SHOCKING: CHILDREN SECRETLY JABBED AT SCHOOL! - THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Louisiana as a mother sues a school that secretly jabbed her son without her knowledge or consent.
This has been happening quite a lot lately and people are shrugging it off for some reason. In Canada, there are afterschool programs where doctors give "consent" in place of the parent and children 12 and up can get jabbed without their parents' knowledge.
As this insane news continues to break and goes to prove that children have become cattle of the state, countless studies come out showing the dangers of children being jabbed.
Recently, the University of California released a study later backed up by others in Canada and the UK that showed children ages 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to have a heart condition from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called covid. With an 86% hospitalization rate among the injured, this is extremely dangerous and leaves life long damage. Then we have to consider how many boosters they are going to end up getting. Many health ministries and health boards are calling for non-stop boosters for life. This will easily destroy the immune systems of millions of kids (and parents) while causing the rates of cancer, shingles and heart conditions to go through the roof.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over