WA’s War on Landowners: Olympia Pushes Billion-Dollar Timber Restrictions in the Name of ‘Science’

Washington State has launched yet another assault on private property rights as the Forest Practices Board approves a controversial rule expanding forested buffer zones across Western Washington. Supporters claim it's about “clean, cool water” and “healthy fish,” while the timber industry warns it will destroy jobs, slash harvestable acreage, and cost local communities up to a billion dollars in lost economic activity. With state agencies holding non-expiring seats and pushing climate-driven control over private land, many see this as another step toward government overreach, socialism-style governance, and the slow death of Washington’s working-class industries. Critics argue this isn’t environmentalism — it’s state control, plain and simple.
