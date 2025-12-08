BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WA’s War on Landowners: Olympia Pushes Billion-Dollar Timber Restrictions in the Name of ‘Science’
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
58 views • 1 day ago

Washington State has launched yet another assault on private property rights as the Forest Practices Board approves a controversial rule expanding forested buffer zones across Western Washington. Supporters claim it's about “clean, cool water” and “healthy fish,” while the timber industry warns it will destroy jobs, slash harvestable acreage, and cost local communities up to a billion dollars in lost economic activity. With state agencies holding non-expiring seats and pushing climate-driven control over private land, many see this as another step toward government overreach, socialism-style governance, and the slow death of Washington’s working-class industries. Critics argue this isn’t environmentalism — it’s state control, plain and simple.

All our links:


Webpage: leftcoastnews.net 

You Tube: https://youtube.com/@theleftcoastnews?si=wFCeutXfp63Ox24H 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LeftCoastNews 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/behindthelinepodcast/home 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0mV4GTLkP4wI 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1xijAPgJuWbBfS3MU7bZrC 

Substack: https://behindthelinepodcast.substack.com/ 

The Newscasters Studio: https://thenewscasters.com/behind-the-lines/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZUHQ7gto/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnbehindtheline?igsh=MWpyZmNiMmFoOGw3bQ== 

X: https://x.com/wackyleftcoast?t=fi7ArcHdzEG6t9eypd8nAA&s=09 

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@BehindTheLinePodcast 

Telegram: https://t.me/behindthelinePNW 


#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #GovernmentOverreach #TimberIndustry #PropertyRights #StopTheOverreach #WAStatePolitics #CommunistWestCoast #FightForFreedom #PatriotVoice #SmallBusinessUnderAttack #SaveOurLand #EnoughIsEnough






Keywords
government overreach washingtonwashington forest buffer ruleforest practices boardwashington timber industryprivate property rights waforested buffer expansionwa environmental regulationsskagit county timber losswhatcom county timber losswashington economic impactclimate agenda washingtontimber landowner rightswashington forestry controversyleft coast news commentarywashington state controltimber jobs washington
