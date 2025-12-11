Who Governs the Galaxy? ET Species, Federations & Interplanetary Law

Brian Ruhe and Judy Carroll met on Dec. 5th, 2025 for Part 2 of Judy's feedback on Brian's ET Hypothesis. Judy’s website is https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/ . Judy is the author of The Zeta Message, Extraterrestrial Presence on Earth, Cosmic Spirituality and An Interview with an Alien.





Extraterrestrial Species and Interplanetary Laws

They discussed the concept of a multispecies federation and interplanetary laws, focusing on the role of various extraterrestrial species, including Greys, Tall Whites, and Nordics. Judy shared her insights on the existence of an interloper species of Greys, known as PLFs (Programmed Life Forms), which she believes are created by humans with the assistance of Reptilians. Judy explained that these PLFs are part of a military abduction program and are distinguishable from genuine Greys by their aggressive behavior. Brian expressed doubts about the reality and extent of PLF involvement, prompting Judy to suggest further research into this topic.





ET Contact and Human Transformation

Judy shared her insights about extraterrestrial beings, discussing how positive ET contact is often overlooked due to human tendencies to focus on negative interactions. She highlighted the importance of accurate information and the potential for societal transformation if humans can accept diversity, both in terms of immigration and transgender issues, which she believes is part of a higher ET agenda to prepare humanity for future interactions. Judy also mentioned that ETs are cautious about revealing themselves openly, as their appearance and culture might be perceived negatively by humans.





ET Disclosure and Human Evolution

Brian and Judy discussed the cautious approach of extraterrestrial beings (ETs) in revealing themselves, with Judy noting that they hope to make themselves known in the late 2020s. They explored the possibility of a culling of the human population, with Judy explaining that individuals choose their time of passing and can reincarnate in different versions of Earth if they are not ready for a more spiritual existence. Judy also explained that there are multiple Earths and universes, which can be difficult for humans to comprehend due to their limited conscious awareness. They discussed the 1950s contactee movement, which was widely discredited by government agencies, but whose messages aligned with later contact narratives and provided foundational insights. Judy emphasized the importance of giving credit to early contactees and acknowledged the complex geopolitical and metaphysical factors obstructing full public disclosure of ET presence.





UFO Community and Controlled Opposition

Brian and Judy discussed the controlled opposition within the UFO community, focusing on figures like Steven Greer and Bashar, Daryl Anka. They debated Greer's potential ties to the government, with Brian suggesting he might be an agent for gradual disclosure. Judy also discussed Bashar's teachings, which she found aligned with grey alien perspectives, though she acknowledged his predictions about future events had not always come true. They concluded by discussing Suzy Hansen's concept of three waves of souls, with the third wave consisting of dual-souled individuals who would play a crucial role in dismantling control systems and preparing Earth for integration into Galactic Society.





Extraterrestrial DNA Activation Theories

Brian and Judy discussed the concept of spiritual evolution and the role of extraterrestrials in upgrading humanity's DNA. Judy shared her personal experiences and preparation for communicating with extraterrestrials, including her childhood training in elocution and dance. They explored the idea that humans have only 8-10% of their DNA activated and that contact with extraterrestrials, through experiences like being taken aboard ships or encountering crop circles, can help activate more DNA and increase conscious awareness. Judy also described the mantis as highly evolved beings, akin to the angelic kingdom, who may have played a role in bringing DNA to Earth.





Extraterrestrial Influence on Historical Figures

Brian and Judy discussed their views on extraterrestrial beings and their potential connection to historical spiritual figures like Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad. They explored the idea that these figures may have been extraterrestrial beings taking human form to teach and guide humanity but Brian believes that Jesus and Muhammad never existed. Judy emphasized the importance of discernment in the UFO community, highlighting the presence of disinformation and manipulation. They also discussed the potential dangers of ego-driven individuals in the UFO community and the suppression of experiencers' testimonies. The conversation concluded with a review of miscellaneous points related to crop circles, Bigfoot, and the Men in Black phenomenon, before Brian finished his hypothesis.