America's Divine Destiny: Miraculous Events That Led to 1776- Christian Heritage Series

Tune in to the All-day LIVE First Landing Event 4/26/23 1-9PM EST https://rumble.com/v2kfwim-live-event-first-landing-1607-a-reddedication-of-america-back-to-god.html





Declaration of Covenant Prayer ~Rev. Robert Hunt, April 1607





“We do hereby dedicate this Land, and ourselves, to reach the People within these shores with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to raise up Godly generations after us, and with these generations take the Kingdom of God to all the earth. May this Covenant of Dedication remain to all generations, as long as this earth remains, and may this Land, along with England, be Evangelist to the World. May all who see this Cross, remember what we have done here, and may those who come here to inhabit join us in this Covenant and in this most noble work that the Holy Scriptures may be fulfilled.”

The church in the USA has largely become irrelevant and lost its voice because of its disobedience and silence. However, there is a growing, patriotic remnant unwilling to let tyranny in the US and abroad go unchallenged. This remnant is willing to count the cost and speak out. This remnant from all seven mountains of culture (church, media, government, arts, medical, entertainment and education) are beginning to step up and lead the Great Awakening, bringing the light of the gospel while exposing darkness and evil with truth.





America has a spiritual problem. Therefore, going back to our origin/roots is essential to get us back on track. FULL Schedule and More: https://firstlanding1607.com/

