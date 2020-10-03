© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Death By China ** The Land of Cheat and Greed – Peter Navaro
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • October 03, 2020
** In 2001, China Joined The World Trade Organization and Immediately Began Flooding American Markets With Subsidized Exports. As of 2012 57,000 American Factories Have Since Disappeared. More Than 25 Million Americans Can’t Find A Decent Job. The U.S. Now Owes Trillions of Dollars to the World’s Largest Totalitarian Nation.
This video discusses what the country needs to get back on its feet again after decades of Globalist manipulation of the U.S. economy During the Clinton, Bush and Obama presidential administrations. President Trump appears to have implemented most of the suggestions in this video during his administration.
This video discusses what the country needs to get back on its feet again after decades of Globalist manipulation of the U.S. economy During the Clinton, Bush and Obama presidential administrations. President Trump appears to have implemented most of the suggestions in this video during his administration.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.