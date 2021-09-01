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FULL SHOW: Military Leaders, Families, And Republicans Call For Biden To Resign
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100 views • September 01, 2021
As the War in Afghanistan is officially ended, in disaster, Joe Biden is late to deliver his weak final address on the end of the war. Members of Congress and over 90 military leaders call for the resignation of Biden and his military leadership after the disastrous pullout and the loss from the jaws of victory the Biden administration has in Kabul. Pastor Greg Locke joins to discuss the state of America and the church and how he is fighting back against government tyranny. CJ Pearson joins to discuss what it’s like to be a conservative at a major University. Owen continues to cover the radical left’s agenda to indoctrinate children in school.
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