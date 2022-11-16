Interview: Former Muslim, Turned Pastor! Shahram Hadian

There is an uprising of freedom spreading across Iran this very moment, just this week, the Iranian government passed a law that allows the death penalty for protestors as a means to set an example for others. This is nothing short of satanic in nature. Join us for what promises to be an eye opening discussion with Pastor Shahram Hadian who narrowly escaped the Islamic regime change in Iran in 1978 with his family. Clearly God had a plan for this young man who came to the United States as a young boy, accepted Christ later on as an adult, and then proceeded to "Speak the Truth in Love" and minister the gospel, fight for the Christian values of America and expose the evils of "The religion that shall not be named." Follow Pastor Shahram Hadian at wwwtilproject.com

