🔥 Saudi Arabia’s mega-project: 'King Salman Gate' – new city for Mecca
Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans for the massive "King Salman Gate" urban development in Mecca, covering a staggering 12 million square meters near the Holy Mosque.
👉 Key features:
🔶 Capacity increase for 900,000 additional worshippers
🔶 Luxury hotels & residential areas
🔶 Commercial centers & cultural facilities
🔶 New transportation lines
The project aims to dramatically improve pilgrim services while creating sustainable urban growth around Islam's holiest site.