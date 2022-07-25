In the Past Two Years, NFSC Saved Over 600 Fellow Fighters of the Mongolians, Minority Joining Whistleblower Movement Will Get Special Awards

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https://gnews.org/post/pyrfcbe6
We will have some preferential policies for all ethnic minorities in China in the future, so that they can drive more compatriots to come together, meet in foreign countries and unite their strength