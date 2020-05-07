How did They Know in January 2019 that COVID-19 is Coming?

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- Trump Signs HR 748: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flvoS9zVDr8
- White House Transcript: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-signing-h-r-748-cares-act/
- WHO Indicates start of "pandemic": https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen
- Proof HR 748 was introduced a YEAR and TWO months BEFORE anyone heard of C...Vi...Rus: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
- Track the Bill as it passed through Congress: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748/all-actions?overview=closed&KWICView=false
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