Dr. Ruby Interviews Counter-Bioterrorism Expert Dr. Tau Braun about the Bioweapon Injections

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His theory is that the jabbed have been injected with a global depopulation bioweapon designed to grow and mass-produce live venom gland cells within the human body. These deadly toxins are then shed to others which ultimately target and slow-kill specific genetic groups.
Dr. Tau Braun: https://www.drtaubraun.com/
Bio Chem: https://www.biochemscience.com/
Dr. Jane Ruby: https://drjaneruby.com/
(Nov 14, 2022) Source: https://rumble.com/v1ugjek-live-7pm-the-jabbed-are-growing-animal-venom-glands-and-ducts.html