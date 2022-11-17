Create New Account
Dr. Ruby Interviews Counter-Bioterrorism Expert Dr. Tau Braun about the Bioweapon Injections
320 views
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 11 days ago |

His theory is that the jabbed have been injected with a global depopulation bioweapon designed to grow and mass-produce live venom gland cells within the human body. These deadly toxins are then shed to others which ultimately target and slow-kill specific genetic groups.


Dr. Tau Braun:  https://www.drtaubraun.com/

Bio Chem: https://www.biochemscience.com/


Dr. Jane Ruby: https://drjaneruby.com/


(Nov 14, 2022) Source: https://rumble.com/v1ugjek-live-7pm-the-jabbed-are-growing-animal-venom-glands-and-ducts.html

vaccinescurrent eventspoisongenocidedepopulationsheddingbioweaponsgeneticsvenombioterrorismcovidjane rubytau braunvenom glands

