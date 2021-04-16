© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Can You Trust About Covid 19
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • April 16, 2021
What happened to freedom of speech in America? Censorship is at an all time high. It has become obvious that only one point of view about the pandemic and its vaccines is allowed in the mainstream news. How is it that politicians and celebrities are heard but our own doctors are censored? It is time to do our own research and make up our own minds.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.