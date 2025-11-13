BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HUGE WIN For Putin: Ukrainian Marine Commandos SURRENDER To Russian Military In Donbass
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10133 followers
179 views • 1 day ago

he fall of Donbass appears imminent as Ukrainian defenses crumble under a relentless Russian advance. Twenty-five soldiers from Ukraine’s 38th Marine Brigade surrendered after being surrounded near Krasnoarmeysk, admitting “the only way to stay alive was to surrender.” Russian troops now claim full control of key zones in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, seizing oil depots and major rail stations. Analysts warn this could mark a turning point in the war, with Moscow tightening its grip on eastern Ukraine. Kyiv faces mounting losses, exhausted troops, and collapsing supply lines amid Russia’s aggressive final push across Donbass.

Mirrored - Times Of India

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russian militarydonbass38th marine brigadeukrainian marine commandos surrender
