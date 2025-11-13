HUGE WIN For Putin: Ukrainian Marine Commandos SURRENDER To Russian Military In Donbass

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
he fall of Donbass appears imminent as Ukrainian defenses crumble under a relentless Russian advance. Twenty-five soldiers from Ukraine’s 38th Marine Brigade surrendered after being surrounded near Krasnoarmeysk, admitting “the only way to stay alive was to surrender.” Russian troops now claim full control of key zones in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, seizing oil depots and major rail stations. Analysts warn this could mark a turning point in the war, with Moscow tightening its grip on eastern Ukraine. Kyiv faces mounting losses, exhausted troops, and collapsing supply lines amid Russia’s aggressive final push across Donbass.
Mirrored - Times Of India
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!