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Young Unvaxxed Dad Denied New Heart: Brigham & Women's Hospital Intends to Kill D.J. Ferguson
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41 views • January 27, 2022
No doubt by now many of you have already heard the horrifying story of D.J. Ferguson. DJ is only 31 years old. He has two children and a third on the way. And he desperately needs a new heart. But the hideous creatures who run Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston won’t even let him be considered for a heart transplant. They’ve taken him off the list, because he won’t take one of Big Pharma’s Covid shots. Tracey Ferguson and David Sr. are DJ’s parents and medical advocates. They join us now.
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