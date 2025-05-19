This is what the real battlefield looks like. Russian drone captured an epic battle inside a village on the Konstyantynivka direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine is facing a critical situation, worse than expected on the front of Donetsk The Ukrainian front line suffers from weak defense and lack of reserves, so only a few soldiers are working as Russian preparations to isolate and destroy the Ukrainian group in the village. As the video released by the Russian military correspondent on May 19, 2025, shows how Russian assault soldiers drove the Ukrainian group out of the village during the battle. Three brave soldiers of the Russian Army from the 33rd Regiment surrounded a house occupied by Ukrainian groups armed with light rifles, and a direct clash took place at close range. One Russian soldier was shot in the calf, wounded, but he survived, and will soon receive medical attention, the soldier reported.

Then, two another Russian comrades rushed to throw hand grenade into the house through the window, and most likely this neutralized some of the enemy soldiers by the powerful explosion inside the building. Not long after, the two Kievans were seen panicking trying to find safety, running tactically through the back door of the house, from house to house, but being chased through the village, as in the high-resolution footage. When the two met at one point, an explosion went off next to them, and apparently not precisely enough, so that the two men survived for the second time. They fled again, once again under the pursuit of Russian soldiers until the end. The two Ukrainians fell simultaneously to the ground, and at the same time the sound of gunfire was heard from Russian soldiers, but not directed at them. The two men were lucky, still alive, then went into a house not far away, certainly only able to take shelter for a while!

