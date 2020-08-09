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Red alert! Food prices rise sky high as new wave of unemployment and farmageddon threatens the US!
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112 views • August 09, 2020
On the episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss what to consider when making your plan for food storage as well as how the prices of food are rising while we experience a second wave of unemployment!
Also, we discuss how farmers have being filing for bankruptcy in record burners while other farmers are staying on life support with stimulus money from the government.
Always Ready!
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Also, we discuss how farmers have being filing for bankruptcy in record burners while other farmers are staying on life support with stimulus money from the government.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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