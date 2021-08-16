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Intervju med journalisten Jesper Johansson bl.a. angående rättegång i Stockholm 2021-08-19 klockan 10:00
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77 views • August 16, 2021
Journalisten Jesper Johansson kommer att vara i Tingsrätten i Stockholm, torsdag den 19 augusti. Plats Scheelegatan 7. Sal 3. Målet har nummer B8512-21. Klockan 10:00 och ca 1,5 timme framåt. Ställ upp och närvara för att bistå rättssäkerhet och demokrati. Ta med ljudinspelnings utrustning och dokumentera vad som framkommer, så du kan sprida detta vidare.
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