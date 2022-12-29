Donald Trump and the Denver International Airport Mural (mirrored video)

Another video that I mirrored from YouTuber David from his channel Angel White. He and I both believe Donald Trump is the son of perdition/antichrist. The mural in the video can be found at the Denver International Airport. Here is a link to David's YouTube channel, where you can subscribe if you wish.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg/videos
Source 1: https://youtu.be/OOKil_VuOao
Donald Trump and the Denver International Airport Mural (reup); Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: February 18, 2017; Date of website access: December 22, 2020.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.uncovercolorado.com/denver-airport-murals-painting-location/
How D.I.A.’s Murals Feed Conspiracy Theorist; Uncover Colorado; Published by Cameron Bailey; Date published: April 12, 2020; Date of website access: December 22, 2020.
