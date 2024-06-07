The Dark Spiritualist Roots of the USS Liberty Attack

We are privileged today to offer a special presentation for our viewers and listeners. TruNews founder and host Rick Wiles is currently in Arlington, Virginia, at the invitation of USS Liberty Veterans Association at their annual meeting. The USS Liberty, and the brave men who lost their lives, and the ones who miraculously survived, are close to the heart of Rick Wiles and to TruNews. Several years ago, this organization produced a four-hour docu-series called ‘Sacrificing Liberty’, revealing the truth about the Israeli attack on a standing US Naval vessel on June 8, 1967. The USS Liberty vets graciously offered Rick the opportunity to speak to survivors, family members, and friends. Today we present this message that was delivered this morning to the USS Liberty Veterans Association.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/07/2024





