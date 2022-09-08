◽️ Successful offensive of Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic has resulted in total liberation of Kodema from nationalists.

Over the past 24 hours, due to high losses in manpower and equipment, Ukrainian forces have carried out no offensive operations at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery continued high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces at this direction.

💥 High-precision attacks have resulted in the neutralization of 24th Mechanized Brigade's command post near Olenovka (Nikolayev region), the manpower and military equipment of 46 Airmobile Brigade near Belogorka, Sukhoy Stavok and Andreyevka (Kherson region), as well as of 61st Infantry Brigade near Visunsk and Yavkino (Nikolayev region).

💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of a munition depot of 406th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near Peremoga (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense means have destroyed 1 MiG-29 near Tokarevo (Kherson region) and 1 Su-25 near Komsomolskoye (Nikolayev region).

▫️Due to high losses, the personnel of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region) and Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region) refused to fulfill combat tasks and abandoned its positions.

📊 The enemy has lost a total of 4 tanks, 6 infantry combat vehicles and 5 other armored vehicles, 2 pickups with large-caliber machine guns and over 150 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction over the past 24 hours.

💥 High-precision air-based armament has destroyed a depot with over 5,500 tonnes of fuel intended for AFU military equipment near Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 High-precision ground-based armament has neutralized a provisional base of a unit from Kraken nationalist group near Kharkov. Up to 30 nationalists and 10 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Prishib, Yavorskoye and Andreyevka (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 40 and wounding over 80 AFU servicemen.

💥 6 AFU command posts near Chuguyev, Dergachi, Prishib (Kharkov region), Artyomovsk, Soledar, Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 47 artillery units, 143 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas have been neutralized.

💥 Workshops for manufacturing rockets for Ukrainian Olkha MRLS have been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Liman (Kharkov region), Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured counter-battery have been destroyed near Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Air defense means have shot down 8 Ukrainian UAVs near Kamenka, Kapitolovka, Izyum, Pimonovka, Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Kirillovka DPR