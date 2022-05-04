German Doctor Says Communism Is Just a Fraud

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/02/2022 During an interview in front of the tent of the NFSC, Marco, a German Doctor, told King that communism is just a fraud that allows the rich people to take all the money and leaves the majority living in absolute poverty. “They preach water, but drink wine.” He added.