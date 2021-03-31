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Man Pulls Out A Gun On Antifa In Salem, Oregon, Brake down
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240 views • March 31, 2021
Dramatic video shows the moment a man pulls a gun on Antifa protesters as they clashed with demonstrators taking part in a “Freedom Rally” near the Oregon state Capitol on Sunday.
At least that's what we are led to believe. I show the video then I go over different points I see are note-worthy. Things are not as they seem.
At least that's what we are led to believe. I show the video then I go over different points I see are note-worthy. Things are not as they seem.
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