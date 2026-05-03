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US globalist dystopia’s surveillance net is expanding & Pentagon patents ‘DNA antivirus’ that allows to create stealth bioweapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Eyes in the sky: US surveillance system watches entire cities 

Gorgon Stare, the wide-area airborne surveillance system developed by the US military, was originally meant to track insurgents across conflict zones. 

👉 Now, the tech, mounted on MQ-9 Reaper drones, provides video feeds from multiple cameras to observe entire cities from 25,000 feet, says tech creator and spatial intelligence expert Bilawal Sidhu.

More advanced systems like ARGUS-IS boast enough resolution to track individual pedestrians.  

The globalist dystopia’s surveillance net is expanding…

Adding, more:

Pentagon patents ‘DNA antivirus’ that allows to create stealth bioweapons

DARPA’s think tank RTX BBN Technologies just dropped a patent, turning cybersecurity’s Deep Packet Inspection into a real-time genetic weapon scanner.

Created as part of the intel FELIX program, aimed at finding genetic engineering traces in bioweapons, the new inventions works like this:

➡️ The system reads DNA as if it were binary data – TCP/IP packets

➡️ Weaponized chimeric viruses created with CRISPR (gene editing tech) are flagged on the fly as malware.

➡️ Engineered for extreme speed: raw analysis >4 MB/min.

➡️ Designed to plug directly into portable nanopore sequencers (like Oxford Nanopore MinION) on CBRN drones or inside bunker air vents.

➡️ Goal: detect an aerosolized bio-attack and protect soldiers or special forces from hazards before a single infectious dose is inhaled.

Who’s working on it:

🔴 Jacob Beal: bio-programming pioneer. Built DNA language SBOL. Later reversed course of his work to hunt engineered threats.

🔴 Daniel Wyshogrod: cyber-intel veteran whose zero-day signature generation work is cited in the patent.

But in reality it goes deeper than just that:

The patent openly enables a military virologist to use the system to mutate viruses until it reads "0% threat," and create a mathematically invisible bioweapon.


 @geopolitics_prime

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