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Eyes in the sky: US surveillance system watches entire cities
Gorgon Stare, the wide-area airborne surveillance system developed by the US military, was originally meant to track insurgents across conflict zones.
👉 Now, the tech, mounted on MQ-9 Reaper drones, provides video feeds from multiple cameras to observe entire cities from 25,000 feet, says tech creator and spatial intelligence expert Bilawal Sidhu.
More advanced systems like ARGUS-IS boast enough resolution to track individual pedestrians.
The globalist dystopia’s surveillance net is expanding…
Adding, more:
Pentagon patents ‘DNA antivirus’ that allows to create stealth bioweapons
DARPA’s think tank RTX BBN Technologies just dropped a patent, turning cybersecurity’s Deep Packet Inspection into a real-time genetic weapon scanner.
Created as part of the intel FELIX program, aimed at finding genetic engineering traces in bioweapons, the new inventions works like this:
➡️ The system reads DNA as if it were binary data – TCP/IP packets
➡️ Weaponized chimeric viruses created with CRISPR (gene editing tech) are flagged on the fly as malware.
➡️ Engineered for extreme speed: raw analysis >4 MB/min.
➡️ Designed to plug directly into portable nanopore sequencers (like Oxford Nanopore MinION) on CBRN drones or inside bunker air vents.
➡️ Goal: detect an aerosolized bio-attack and protect soldiers or special forces from hazards before a single infectious dose is inhaled.
Who’s working on it:
🔴 Jacob Beal: bio-programming pioneer. Built DNA language SBOL. Later reversed course of his work to hunt engineered threats.
🔴 Daniel Wyshogrod: cyber-intel veteran whose zero-day signature generation work is cited in the patent.
But in reality it goes deeper than just that:
The patent openly enables a military virologist to use the system to mutate viruses until it reads "0% threat," and create a mathematically invisible bioweapon.
@geopolitics_prime