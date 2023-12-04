Children are Born Creative Geniuses: Negative Effects of “Schooling” w/ Chad Stewart





Professor and Author, Chad Stewart, joins the program to discuss his international bestselling Britfield series of books for children. He shares how his blockbuster series taps into the natural creativity of children. We also discuss the well documented destruction of creativity and critical thinking that the U.S. educational system "schools" out of children. This is a timely discussion on the desperately needed restructuring of our mass education system. You can learn more about Chad Stewart and his amazing book series at https://www.britfield.com/





