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Situation Update, Sep 27, 2021 - The Dark Winter DIE-OFF: Vaccination, starvation and bioweapons activation
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91 views • September 28, 2021
The so-called Dark Winter is actually a die-off plan to exterminate humanity, and the vectors of attack against human beings include mass vaccination genocide, engineered food supply collapse (leading to mass starvation), financial sector disruptions and an accelerating supply collapse of energy (gasoline, natural gas) needed to heat homes, make fertilizer and power transportation.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-27-the-dark-winter-die-off-begins-mass-vaccination-deaths-engineered-starvation.html
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13:00 Winter Die-off
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For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-27-the-dark-winter-die-off-begins-mass-vaccination-deaths-engineered-starvation.html
0:00 Red Alert Actions
13:00 Winter Die-off
25:53 Staged History
40:26 Collapse
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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