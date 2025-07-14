The (((homosexual banking mafia))) commissioned a control mechanism for humanity; it was then dissolved and placed in our air, our water and our food; once digested, it reintegrates - the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY: COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html [Orwellized by Google last year]





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine





healthbot - They installed operating systems inside billions of people.





Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1944576522649579770





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a09izj [thanks to https://gab.com/CANST/photos 🖲]