CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS CONFIRMS ⚕ VᵳB's SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY OF THE COVIDIOCRACY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
1208 views • 21 hours ago

The (((homosexual banking mafia))) commissioned a control mechanism for humanity; it was then dissolved and placed in our air, our water and our food; once digested, it reintegrates - the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY: COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html [Orwellized by Google last year]


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


healthbot - They installed operating systems inside billions of people.


Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1944576522649579770


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a09izj [thanks to https://gab.com/CANST/photos 🖲]

Keywords
catherine austin fittsdanny jonescovidiocracyvfbship-in-a-bottle theory of covid-19
