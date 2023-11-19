Chlorine Dioxide - How I Take It...and How I Make It

DISCLAIMER: This video tutorial is for informational purposes. Take CDS at your own risk.

This short tutorial will show you how to make CDS based on the approach developed by Dr. Andreas Kalcker.

WATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH DR. KALCKER HERE

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2196020/13642920

SUPPLIES YOU WILL NEED FOR THIS METHOD.

Raw ingredients - Sodium Chlorite and either Citric Acid or Hydrochloric Acid

A syringe that holds/measures at least 10 milliliters

Shot glass

Short, sealable glass container that is just big enough to hold a shot glass

Dark glass spray bottle (optional)

Funnel

Dark glass bottle for CDS storage

One liter, dark (or covered) glass water bottle for drinking

