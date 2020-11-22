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Dr. Carol Baker MD - How To Eliminate Vaccine Refusal - “Just Get Rid Of All The White People “
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186 views • November 22, 2020
“To eliminate any refusing, we need to just get rid of all the white people because immigrants are the only ones who want to be vaccinated” (para.)
Dr. Carol Baker MD
Baylor College of Medicine
Texas Children Hospital
Dr. Carol Baker MD
Baylor College of Medicine
Texas Children Hospital
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