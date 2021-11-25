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PT7 San Diego California Nov2nd Board of Supervisors Meeting COVID Vaccine Mandates Public Comments
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40 views • November 25, 2021
PT7 San Diego California Nov2nd Board of Supervisors Meeting COVID Vaccine Mandates Public Comments
countysandiego
https://youtu.be/hCzvK-7kvVw?t=11932
11-2-2021 County of San Diego Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session
countysandiego
https://youtu.be/hCzvK-7kvVw?t=11932
11-2-2021 County of San Diego Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session
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