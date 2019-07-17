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Will Pentagon Tell Truth About Lyme Disease & Plum Island?
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2286 views • July 17, 2019
The House has approved an amendment to the NDAA that would require govt lies about our bioweapon programs and possible connections to Lyme Disease to be investigated. Will the amendment survive?
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