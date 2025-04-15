El Salvador Now Safer Than US or France - Top International Reporter

President Nayib Bukele has radically transformed his nation in just a few years, flipping El Salvador from being one of the most dangerous countries in the Western Hemisphere to one of the safest in the world.

Top investigative reporter and content creator Nick Shirley joined Border Hawk for an interview at the White House following Bukele's historic meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

BorderHawk.news | @BorderHawkNews