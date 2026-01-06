BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The American Dream (2010)
Truther Network
Truther Network
1610 followers
44 views • 1 day ago

A short comedy animation that covers the origination of fractional reserve banking, the Federal Reserve, and banking events that occurred throughout human history.

The American Dream is a 30 minute animated film that shows you how you’ve been scammed by the most basic elements of our government system. All of us Americans strive for the American Dream, and this film shows you why your dream is getting farther and farther away. Do you know how your money is created? Or how banking works? Why did housing prices skyrocket and then plunge? Do you really know what the Federal Reserve System is and how it affects you every single day?

The American Dream takes an entertaining but hard hitting look at how the problems we have today are nothing new, and why leaders throughout our history have warned us and fought against the current type of financial system we have in America today. You will be challenged to investigate some very entrenched and powerful institutions in this nation, and hopefully encouraged to help get our nation back on track.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
the federal reservethe american dreamusury
Recent News
A nation’s breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

A nation’s breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

Willow Tohi
Maduro regime left Venezuela&#8217;s ports in shambles

Maduro regime left Venezuela’s ports in shambles

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;We can&#8217;t keep up&#8221;: Soaring winter energy bills push Maryland families to the brink

“We can’t keep up”: Soaring winter energy bills push Maryland families to the brink

Belle Carter
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
Gold and silver finish volatile 2025 with historic gains amid market turmoil

Gold and silver finish volatile 2025 with historic gains amid market turmoil

Kevin Hughes
Currency collapse and 40% inflation fuel deadly clashes across Iran, prompting nationwide shutdown

Currency collapse and 40% inflation fuel deadly clashes across Iran, prompting nationwide shutdown

Cassie B.
