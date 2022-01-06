© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA VIRUS IN THE 1970'S INFORMATION FILM (PART 1)
Follow
0
Share
Report
164 views • January 06, 2022
THIS INFORMATION FILM FOR THE UK PUBLIC WAS DONE IN THE 1970'S, LISTEN TO WHAT THEY WERE TELLING THE PEOPLE THEN, STAY AT HOME, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE STCKED UP ON FOOD, AND MAKE SURE YOU HAVE TOILET TISSUE ASWELL, MAAAAAAN THIS IS HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF OVER AND OVER, WAKE UP PEOPLE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.