Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canadian Politician BASHES WEF! - Says Unvaccinated Are MOST DISCRIMINATED Group!
284 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 17 days ago |

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


Ascent Nutrition - GET ORGANIC SUPPLEMENTS, COFFEES, OILS & MORE HERE:

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=232&aff_id=1682


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


Josh Sigurdson reports on the new Canadian Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith who is under fire for saying the obvious. That the World Economic Forum has no place controlling politicians and bragging about infiltrating every part of the Canadian government.

What's more is that Danielle Smith has also spoken out about the unvaccinated saying that the unvaccinated are the most discriminated against group she's ever seen.


While all of the above is notably true, the media of course is losing its mind, calling everything she says conspiracy theory as of course that term doesn't seem to have any actual definition anymore, it's just anyone who doesn't support the insane narratives forced upon people by media and government.


While it's a nice turn of the tide in Canada, all the while, politicians will NEVER save you from your problems. The government only grows. Voting is not what gets you freedom. Quite the opposite.

So, while it is nice to see someone speak out against this, let's not get excited and think putting some new faces in the organized crime racket will make us more free.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/


GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracycanadamandatevoluntaryismjabalbertajosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwamdanielle smith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket