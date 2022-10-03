2022 Coming Racial Tension - Can We Avoid Disaster?

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/ -- Click Here to Order the Book

This is an interview designed to bridge the gap between independent Black and independent Anglo-Saxon socio-political thought. It's done in the interest of helping us avoid the age-old American trick of Jewish manipulation of the social narrative that invariably ends in Black death, Black wealth destruction, and White guilt for emotional acts of violence enacted upon Black people by White mobs.

This is a trick that Jews have used in America since the early 1900's and has been used over and over again. They're in the process of engineering another national American holocaust on Black people by lying to White Americans. While the Jews are systematically destroying this country, they have become the voice for the "White Christian Conservatives." The irony is that they are the ones who killed the God of the Christians; yet it appears that many Americans have learned little from history. Jews are stoking hatred into White Conservatives and it is now coming out of the mouth of the White Right. This could become tragic.

Today, we will make our 1st effort to avoid this racial collision and refocus the minds of American citizens on the evil the Jews are doing to the Republic. Watch, share, and enjoy!

JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM is the most courageous, timely, honest, and needed resource of our time. Truth crushed to Earth by the main stream media is rising!



