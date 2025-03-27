Does the Congressional Record reveal the fraud??? | Ted Provenza

Does the Congressional Record reveal the fraud? Shockingly, the 14th Amendment may have never been lawfully ratified—15 of 37 states rejected it, yet Congress forced it through. Was America’s sovereignty sold in 1871? Explore how unconstitutional power shifts, FEMA zones, and deep-state deception tie into today’s political warfare. The truth about Trump’s ‘removal,’ military mind control, and the return to constitutional rule is buried in hidden records.





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6r9v2w-silver-manipulation-ends-42-i-y-k-y-k-knowledge-is-power.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#DeepState #14thAmendment #ConstitutionalFraud #Sovereignty #FemaCamps #Trump2024 #MindControl #MilitaryOps #NewWorldOrder #TruthExposed #HiddenHistory #PoliticalWarfare #DCcorruption #VaticanAgenda #Awakening #PatriotMovement #RadioFrequency #Gitmo #UnlawfulRatification #SaveAmerica